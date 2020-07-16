Epidemiological Alert: COVID-19 among indigenous peoples in the Americas, 15 July 2020

In light of an increase in cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in indigenous communities in the Region of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) urges Member States to intensify efforts in order to prevent further spread of infection within these communities, as well as to ensure adequate access to healthcare services and to strengthen case management using culturally appropriate approaches. Furthermore, PAHO/WHO urges the implementation of preventive measures across all levels of the health system in order to reduce mortality associated with COVID-19.

Introduction

In the past 4 weeks, reported cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have continued to increase in most countries and territories in the Region of the Americas. In particular, there has been a rapid increase in cases in some countries in Central America and South America. There is currently no indication, at the regional level, that the pandemic has reached its peak.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Region of the Americas1and until 14 July 2020, a cumulative total of 6,884,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 290,674 deaths, were reported.

Between 24 June and 14 July 2020, there were 2,280,017 additional confirmed cases of COVID19, including 60,509 additional deaths, reported in the Region of the Americas. This represents a 50% relative increase in cases and a 26% relative increase in deaths. The highest proportions of new cases were reported in Turks and Caicos (414%), Costa Rica (239%), and Antigua and Barbuda (185%), while the highest proportions of new deaths were reported in Venezuela (166%), Costa Rica (158%)and El Salvador (134%).

During the same period, the largest relative increases in cases and deaths occurred in the subregions of Central America (94% increase in cases and 95% increase in deaths) and South America (57% increase in cases and 43% increase in deaths).