Disaster risk and readiness for insurance solutions in Small Island Developing States

Executive summary

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are confronted with serious challenges associated with climate-related extreme events and natural hazards. Risk financing and risk transfer measures can help manage these challenges, but for each country the likelihood of their adoption depends on the presence of a variety of enabling factors. The InsuRisk Assessment tool provides information on the levels of climate and disaster risk and countries’ readiness for insurance solutions for each of the 38 United Nations Member SIDS. Results show that SIDS have common traits in terms of hazard exposure, but also peculiarities in terms of vulnerability and insurance-enabling factors. Of the seven hazards considered in this report (six of which are climate-related), cyclones and storm surges are a particular challenge for most SIDS. When considering both exposure and vulnerability, the resulting risk is generally higher for SIDS located in the Caribbean, with Haiti and the Dominican Republic being the first and second most at-risk SIDS countries globally. Readiness for insurance solutions is highest in Timor-Leste, Mauritius, Singapore, and Trinidad and Tobago. However, for some geographic clusters (e.g. the Pacific SIDS), the lack of available data on individual readiness (i.e. the ability of the public to consider and adopt insurance solutions) limits the possibility of more in-depth analysis. Low readiness for insurance solutions seems also to characterize countries with relatively small-size economies (in terms of GDP per capita), such as Haiti, Guinea-Bissau and Comoros, with possible implications on their attraction of private-sector insurance investors. Overall, the overview of risk and readiness for insurance solutions presented here shows the presence of countries with significant levels of risk and at the same time good predisposition to accept risk transfer solutions is not contained to a specific geographical cluster.

A number of important key messages emerge from the analysis presented here. First, the prevalent perception of SIDS as ‘hotspots of climate change’ which share a ‘common vulnerability to climate change’ does not reflect the reality. Second, SIDS governments face specific challenges accessing and facilitating access to insurance solutions given their small geographic and market size, making insurance either unaffordable or unavailable as small countries are often unattractive to the private sector. Regional approaches and public-private partnerships can help countries access sovereign risk insurance that is appropriate to their needs. Third, information on climate and disaster risk at the nation-state resolution, as presented in this report, is useful to better understand differences and similarities across SIDS, allow for the identification of priority countries, and ensure that certain high-risk SIDS do not go unnoticed. However, assessments at the sub-national and local scales are needed to better capture the spatial variability of risk and inform targeted risk reduction, risk transfer and adaptation. Lastly, lack of up-to-date, publically available, high-resolution data remains a key challenge for managing risk within SIDS. In order for scientific information to be useful for evidence-based risk management and adaptation, more efforts are needed to systematically collect, manage, and make relevant data and information on natural hazards vulnerability, and climate and disaster risk – as well as the development status of insurance markets – available.