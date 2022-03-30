Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance: Latin America & the Caribbean - Early Recovery, Risk Reduction, and Resilience, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) experience a range of natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes, floods, forest fires, hurricanes, landslides, tsunamis, and volcanoes. In FY 2021, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs that improved emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels; and supported communities to improve and restore livelihoods.

• In FY 2021, USAID/BHA provided nearly $75 million to 30 partner organizations conducting early recovery, risk reduction, and resilience (ER4) activities in 17 countries across LAC.

• Through a regional program, USAID/BHA maintained a network of 29 disaster risk management specialists in LAC, as well as more than 400 surge staff, to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacity for natural disasters.

• In the Caribbean, USAID/BHA supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue strengthening the capacity of national Red Cross societies to prepare for and respond to disasters in 13 countries.

• With nearly $6 million in FY 2021 funding, USAID/BHA supported eight partner organizations to implement standalone ER4 activities in Haiti.

• USAID/BHA also supported activities to strengthen community preparedness and response capacity for earthquakes, forest fires, volcanoes, and other natural disasters, including in Central America, Colombia, and Peru. Separately, USAID/BHA supported activities to strengthen agricultural sustainability in drought-prone areas of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.