Antigua and Barbuda: Earthquake, 15 February 2022 - Preliminary Event Briefing (16 February 2022)

INTRODUCTION

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred at 08:03:00 UTC on 15 February 2022, 39.7 km (24.7 mi) NNE of Anse-Bertrand, Guadeloupe, 51.2 km (31.8 mi) N of Le Moule, Guadeloupe and 53.6 km (33.3 mi) ESE of Falmouth, on the island of Antigua in Antigua and Barbuda. Initial estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the event at 16.792°N, 61.342°W, and at a depth of 43.7 km (27.1 mi – Figure 1).

Antigua and Barbuda was the only CCRIF member country where peak ground acceleration, computed with SPHERA model, was greater than 0.01 g for this earthquake.

Preliminary runs of CCRIF’s loss model estimated no government losses for Antigua and Barbuda and therefore no payout under the country’s earthquake policy is due.