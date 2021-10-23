Antigua and Barbuda: Earthquake, 10 September 2021 - Final Event Briefing (20 September 2021)

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred at 00:43:19 UTC on 10 September 2021, 53.7 km (33.4 mi) NE of Anse-Bertrand, Guadeloupe; 69.7 km (43.3 mi) NNE of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe and 71.5 km (44.4 mi) ESE of Falmouth, on the island of Antigua in Antigua and Barbuda. Estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the eventat 16.811°N, 61.149°W, and at a depth of 45.1 km.

1 INTRODUCTION

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred at 00:43:19 UTC on 10 September 2021, 53.7 km (33.4 mi) NE of Anse-Bertrand, Guadeloupe; 69.7 km (43.3 mi) NNE of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe and 71.5 km (44.4 mi) ESE of Falmouth, on the island of Antigua in Antigua and Barbuda. Estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the event at 16.811°N, 61.149°W, and at a depth of 45.1 km (28 mi – Figure 1). Antigua and Barbuda was the only CCRIF member country where peak ground acceleration, computed with the CCRIF System for Probabilistic Hazard Evaluation and Risk Assessment (SPHERA) model, was greater than 0.01 g for this earthquake.

Final runs of CCRIF’s loss model estimated no government losses for Antigua and Barbuda and therefore no payout under the country’s earthquake policy is due.