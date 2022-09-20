Antigua and Barbuda: Country Profile (as of May 2022)

KEY ISSUES

FOOD & NUTRITION SECURITY

The country is currently experiencing a double burden of malnutrition, as there has been an alarming increase both in the prevalence of obesity (29 per cent) and undernourishment (26.7 per cent) in the country.9 Poverty and social exclusion create barriers to food and nutrition security, which is evidenced by the fact that the poorest members of society spend more on food (40.6 per cent) compared to the national average.3 The prevalence of food inadequacy in Antigua dropped from 26.2 per cent in 1992 to 24.4 per cent in 201310 and in 2020 40 per cent of the population could not cover expenses for essential needs

POPULATION & HOUSING

Population growth and urbanization has put increasing pressure on land, housing and resources.11 Squatting has been on the rise due to soaring land prices and a large portion of residential dwellings being built with wood and sheet metal roofing, which is less resilient to hurricanes and fires.3 With the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017, the housing sector, which suffered the greatest amount of damages and losses, was the sector with the biggest recovery needs, as 95 per cent of the housing stock was damaged.

WATER SCARCITY & DROUGHTS

Climate change continues to put a pressure on Antigua and Barbuda. The country ranks as one of the most wáter-stressed countries in the Caribbean3 and while 97 per cent of the population has access to drinking water and 88 per cent have access to sanitation services wáter availablity is a serious issue. The demand for water has drastically exceded the available supply from ground and surface water sources. 3 Antigua and Barbuda has been plagued by severe droughts every 5-10 years since recorded history. 3