Adaptation Communication: Antigua & Barbuda's Submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Executive Summary

Overview

This Adaptation Communication (ADCOM) is Antigua and Barbuda’s first ADCOM to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and is being submitted in compliance with the reporting requirements under the Paris Agreement and its Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). It captures information on the key climatic drivers and their impacts on the country; national adaptation responses, both planned and ongoing; the adaptation framework in which these responses are situated; and the needs and challenges to be addressed.