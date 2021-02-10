Latin America & the Caribbean - Humanitarian Response in 2020: Financial Overview (As of 9 February 2021)

OVERVIEW

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic triggered an unprecedented growth in humanitarian needs across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2020.

The immediate health consequences and the long-term effects of health safety measures on longstanding vulnerabilities prompted a massive increase in financial requirements to support humanitarian response. The pandemic, together with the region’s protracted crises and the impact of Tropical Storm Eta and Hurricane Iota in Central America, pushed financing requirements to US$4 billion, nearly four times the support required for 2019 and more than six times the support required for 2018.