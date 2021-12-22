LACRO COVID-19 Education Response: Update 31 Status of School’s Reopening (Released on December 15, 2021)

I. INTRODUCTION

As of December 16, 12 countries have fully reopened schools, 19 are partially closed and 3 are completely closed. Three countries are on academic recess. Although the process of reopening schools continues to make progress in the region, 60 million children and adolescents are still affected by total and partial school closures, with an average of 162 school days without classes between March 2020 and early December of this year.

This latest report (Update 31) for the year 2021 provides an overview of the main progress and challenges of each country and territory in the Latin America and Caribbean region in their education response to COVID-19. The report also includes a summary of the next steps to advance the school reopening process.