LACRO COVID-19 Education Response: Update 30 Status of School’s Reopening [Released on November 15, 2021]

INTRODUCTION

As of November 15th, 10 countries have fully reopened their schools, 23 have partially closed them, and 4 have fully closed them. This means an improvement in the reopening of schools with respect to the previous report (#29). Some countries that still had all their schools closed have now begun the process of reopening, as in the case of Antigua & Barbuda, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and St. Lucia, while others that had their schools partially closed have now managed to open them completely, as in the case of Chile.

However, despite all efforts, still 71 million (48%) children and adolescents in the region continue to be affected by the total and partial closure of schools, which is equivalent to 158 days without classes since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the fact that schools are open again in a specific country does not necessarily mean that all children and adolescents have access to faceto-face classes since in some countries a maximum capacity has been established in classrooms, attendance is voluntary and there is still much fear of contagion.

It is important to note that some countries have developed their own systems for monitoring the reopening of schools. Mexico, for example, has developed the comprehensive analysis dashboard and Ecuador a monitoring table.

Update 30 presents the latest progress in the reopening process and access to vaccines for teachers and students as of early November.