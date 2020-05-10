CDEMA Situation Report #9 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 7 May, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Situation Report No. 42 (dated 6 May, 2020), there are 14,184 cases in 33 countries/territories (including 24 CARPHA Member States), in the Caribbean Region. The risk of further importation of cases to the rest of the Caribbean remains Very High. Since the previous report on May 4 2020, an additional 724 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in 11 countries within the Caribbean, bringing the region’s total confirmed cases to 14,184 in 33 countries/territories. This new total represents a 5% increase in the number of confirmed cases. The number of deaths recorded in the Caribbean region as at May 6 2020 is 603.

Since February 10, 2020 and as of May 5, 2020, CARPHA has received 3,475 samples from 16 CMS, 415 (11.9%) of which have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, 249 results (7.2%) correspond to new cases