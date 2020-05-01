CDEMA Situation Report #8 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on April 30th, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency ( Situation Report No 39 (dated 29 April, 2020 up to 33 countries in the Caribbean region have reported the importation of at least one confirmed case of COVID 19 The risk of further cases in the Caribbean Region remains Very High Since the previous report on April 27 2020 no new countries reported their first confirmed case of COVID 19 within the Caribbean region Additional cases, however, were confirmed in 15 countries within the Caribbean, bringing the region’s total confirmed cases to 11 115 in 33 countries/territories This new total represents a 4 increase in the numbers of confirmed cases Thirteen 13 additional deaths were also recorded, bringing the total numbers of deaths to 509 across the Caribbean.

Since February 10 and as of April 28 2020 CARPHA has received 2 843 samples from 14 CMS, 373 13 12 of which have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, 242 results 8 5 correspond to new cases.