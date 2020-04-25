CDEMA Situation Report #7 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on April 23rd, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Situation Report No. 36 (dated 22 April, 2020), up to 33 countries in the Caribbean region have reported the importation of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. The risk of further importation of cases to the Caribbean Region remains Very High. The aim for all countries now, is to stop transmission, prevent the spread of the virus and save lives. Based on the Draft CARPHA Health Sector Response Guidelines for COVID-19 circulated to Member States, most countries are encouraged to implement actions in keeping with the Initial or Targeted Action in the Response Phase.

Since the previous report on April 20, 2020, no new countries reported their first confirmed case of COVID-19 within the Caribbean region. Additional cases, however, were confirmed in 14 countries, bringing the region’s total confirmed cases to 8,471 in 33 countries/territories; 24 (72%) of these are CARPHA Member States. This new total represents a 7% increase in the numbers of confirmed cases. Thirty-one (31) additional deaths were also recorded, bringing the total numbers of deaths to 444.