CDEMA Situation Report #10 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on May 14th, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Situation Report No. 45 (dated 13 May, 2020), there are 17,317 cases in 33 countries/territories (including 24 CARPHA Member States), in the Caribbean Region. The risk of further importation of cases to the rest of the Caribbean remains Very High. Since the previous report on May 11, 2020, an additional 756 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in 12 countries within the Caribbean, bringing the region’s total confirmed cases to 17,317 in 33 countries/territories. This new total represents a 5% increase in the number of confirmed cases. There were 728 deaths recorded in the Caribbean region as at May 13, 2020.

Since February 10, 2020 and as of May 12, 2020, CARPHA has received 3,855 samples from 16 CMS, 426 (11.1%) of which have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, 249 results (6.5%) correspond to unique new cases.