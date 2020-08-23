CDEMA Information Note #1 - Tropical Storm Laura As of 5:00PM (AST) On August 21st, 2020

National Hurricane Centre (NHC) Update

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, as of 5:00 PM (AST) on August 21, 2020, the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 61.2 West. Laura is moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 km/h), and a generally west-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.