WHO and UNICEF reiterate support for routine vaccination in Angola

Luanda - The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF reiterated their support to the Angolan Government on Friday (18), in order to develop a robust surveillance and monitoring vaccination system to prevent, detect and respond quickly to any case of polio.

According to WHO representative in Angola Fernanda Alves, the organization and strategic polio partners, including the UN agencies, have been supporting the Angolan Government in actions and strategies to control and block poliovirus transmission by providing human and financial resources.

To the WHO representative in Angola, the campaign is a right response from the Government of Angola to block the outbreak in the country and is of utmost importance given the number of target children to be vaccinated.

UNICEF's representative in Angola, Patricia Portela, also reiterated UNICEF's support in response to the outbreak, noting that UNICEF has supported the training of more than 10,000 mobilizers in various provinces of Angola, the training of more than 30 logistics technicians and of cold chain.

She said UNICEF has also been working to ensure timely arrival of vaccines to the country through its logistics channel and overseeing the campaigns carried out in various provinces with the involvement of 10 technicians in communication.