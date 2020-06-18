WFP Southern Africa COVID-19 Response, Situation Report 17 June 2020

Situation Overview

As Southern Africa prepares for an expected rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, it continues to be hit hard by the economic and social effects of the pandemic. Initially hurt by lockdowns, people in urban areas face mounting joblessness and financial stress – compared to the recurring shocks long experienced by those in rural areas.

WFP analysis indicates that 13 million people in urban areas could need food assistance this year as a result of COVID-19. The projection for rural areas is 3 million – in addition to the 26 million people in the countryside already food insecure due to drought, flooding, conflict or economic crisis. With a total of 42 million people in need in the twelve countries where WFP operates, the humanitarian response will have to be prompt and substantial.

While Zambia and South Africa have recorded bumper harvests this year, the prospect of the pandemic devastating economies and compromising the ability of national governments to cope could require unprecedented levels of support from the international community if hunger catastrophes are to be averted.

WFP Response

As the pandemic exposes vulnerabilities that require a shift in approach, WFP has rapidly increased its capacities for urban programming and response, including innovative tools for targeting, registration and transfers.

Overall, WFP’s social protection priorities aim to ensure that existing safety nets are strengthened and expanded, and additional ones introduced. Importantly, WFP’s social protection approach is closely linked to emergency preparedness and response, thereby strengthening national systems and boosting their capacity to respond to shocks.

Building on its extensive experience in safety net programming in crisis contexts, WFP is providing a wide range of services to governments to respond to the needs of vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

Technical assistance is provided to governments on the design and implementation of new or adjusted social assistance programmes. In Malawi, WFP has been working with other UN agencies to support the Government in formulating a coordinated urban cash response to COVID-19 across the four main cities to reach approximately 185,000 poor urban households who are reliant on the informal sector.

WFP is a service provider to governments and partners in their implementation of social protection programmes. In the Republic of Congo, UNDP is using WFP’s cash-based transfer platform to channel mobile money to vulnerable people in the capital Brazzaville.

WFP helps people not covered by government or other programmes.

In Zimbabwe, it intends to triple, to 550,000, the number of urban recipients of its cash programming.

To ensure immediate, life-saving assistance, WFP’s response to COVID-19 in Mozambique will expand a government-run e-payment programme for the most vulnerable urban households, in partnership with UNICEF.

In Madagascar, a government-led unconditional cash transfer programme has been introduced in urban areas, with financial and technical support from WFP, the World Bank, UNDP and UNICEF. WFP plans to provide cash transfers to up to 250,000 people, and has so far assisted 12,000 families. It is also providing technical assistance to local authorities to facilitate the effective and timely targeting and registration of recipients.

While pandemic-induced school closures have forced the suspension of daily WFP meals for 2.8 million primary and pre-primary children, take-home rations are being provided instead, maintaining a vital safety net for hard-pressed families. In the Republic of Congo, WFP has distributed 886 metric tons of food to 61,000 pupils in 345 primary schools, with each receiving 14 kg – a three-month supply.