WFP Angola Situation Report #03, September 2020

In Numbers

6,456 people assisted in July 2020 with rations for July and August

312 mt of food assistance distributed in July 2020 to cover the months of July and August

Highlights

WFP maintains its focus on the refugee response and the provision of technical assistance in the areas of nutrition, school feeding, vulnerability analysis and mapping (VAM), and emergency preparedness and response (EPR).

The September general food distribution was rescheduled for October due to delays in the delivery of maize meal. WFP Angola continues to work to ensure the delivery of the necessary food commodities as soon as possible.

On 21 September, Angola opened its air space for international commercial flights.