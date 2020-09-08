WFP Angola Situation Report #02, August 2020

In Numbers

312 mt of food assistance distributed in July 2020 to cover the months of July and August US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made US$ 2.24 m six-month net funding requirements 6,456 people assisted in July 2020 with rations for July and August

Highlights

• WFP maintains its focus on the refugee response and the provision of technical assistance in the areas of nutrition, supply chain management, vulnerability analysis and mapping (VAM), and emergency preparedness and response (EPR).

• At present, the capacities of the Government and partners to maintain an integrated food security and nutrition response are not yet significantly compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• To ensure the continuity of humanitarian services in the country, WFP COVID-19 Cargo and Passenger Air Service has been established between Luanda and the Humanitarian Hub in Johannesburg. The first passenger flight coming from South Africa landed in Luanda on 25 August.