Angola
WFP Angola Situation Report #01, July2020
Highlights
With an operational presence in Luanda, Dundo and Lóvua, WFP continues to work to ensure that refugees from Kasai are able to meet their basic food and nutrition requirements.
At present, the capacities of the Government and partners to maintain an integrated food security and nutrition response are not yet significantly compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WFP will maintain its focus on refugee response and the provision of technical assistance in the areas of nutrition, supply chain management, vulnerability analysis and mapping (VAM), and emergency preparedness and response (EPR).
WFP COVID-19 Cargo Air Service has been established between Luanda and Johannesburg. The first cargo for Angola has been dispatched to Luanda on 28 July
In Numbers
312 mt of food assistance distributed in July 2020
US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made
US$ 1.87m six-month net funding requirements
6,456 people assisted in July 2020