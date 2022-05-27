WFP Angola Rainy Season Monitoring - May 2022

Highlights

Significant reduction of precipitation in the first ten days of May 2022.

Namibe and Benguela provinces close the rainy season with below-average vegetation cover.

There are significant improvements in vegetation cover in the provinces of Cunene, Huila, and Huambo

Rainy Season Performance

Historical precipitation data indicate that precipitation ends by mid-May. There was a drastic reduction in precipitation from April to the first 10 days of May 2022, indicating the end of the 2021/2022 rainy season.

The 2021/2022 rainy season was characterized by below-average rainfall in the first three months, from October to December 2021, mainly in the provinces of Namibe, Huila, Cunene, Cuando Cubango, and the southwestern region of Benguela province, where the precipitation did not go beyond 80% of average. In the following two months, January and February 2022, there were improvements in precipitation in the provinces of Namibe, Benguela, and the northwestern region of Cuando Cubango, while some regions of the provinces of Zaire, Bengo, Luanda, and the southeastern region of Cuando Cubango received 40% to 80% of average rainfall. In March and April 2022, southwestern Angola again experienced rainfall shortages.

The relatively abundant precipitation observed in February and April 2022 allowed a significant improvement of vegetation cover, with some regions of the provinces of Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Huíla, Cunene, and Cuando Cubango closing the rainy season with above-average vegetation cover, contrary to the scenario observed in the 2020/2021 rainy season.