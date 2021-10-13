Angola + 1 more
WFP Angola Country Brief, September 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in Southwestern Angola
114,000 children under 5 in urgent need of acute malnutrition treatment in Southwestern Angola
US$ 7.6 million six-month (November 2021 – April 2022) funding shortfall
Operational Updates
Refugee Response
WFP plans to conduct a food distribution in October to reach around 7,000 refugees.
The funding requirements for refugee response activities are covered only until December 2021.
A Joint WFP-UNHCR Food Security and Nutrition Assessment is planned for October 2021.
The livelihood support activities in line with the WFP-UNHCR Livelihoods Strategy have been postponed due to lack of funds.