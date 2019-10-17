WFP Angola Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

131,685 mt of food assistance distributed in September 2019

US$ 3.3 million for six months (October 2019 to March 2020) net funding requirements, representing 62% of total

8,152 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• In response to the continuing needs of DRC refugees in Lunda Norte, WFP has developed a Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP) for the period covering August 2018 to December 2019, with the objective to meet the basic food security and nutrition needs of refugees. The 2020-2022 Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) is being finalized with the objective of providing support to DRC refugees, as well as technical assistance to the Government of Angola on school feeding, nutrition and vulnerability assessment and mapping.

• The refugee population from DRC has been struggling with restrictions in freedom of movement as they require government-issued IDs to circulate, which has made their lives quite hard.

Considering the improved security situation in DRC and need for access to adequate education for refugee children, the Angolan government has supported the spontaneous repatriation process.

This includes provision of transportation from Lovua to the three border towns of Chicolondo,

Nachiri and Tchissanda.

• On 23 August, UNHCR and representatives of the governments of DRC and Angola signed the Tripartite Agreement, whereby the three parties agreed to support the facilitated voluntary repatriation of the refugees.

• The preliminary plan to start voluntary repatriation from 16 September has been postponed, upon the request of the government of DRC. The revised plan of voluntary repatriation will start on 8 October.

• Despite the changes in the numbers of refugees in the settlement, WFP was able to assist nearly 8,200 people in the month of September. This included 144 extremely vulnerable individuals, 8,008 General Food Distribution (GFD) beneficiaries, and a oneday standard GFD ration, which was released to and facilitated by UNHCR, to serve hot meals for 3,000 refugees choosing voluntary repatriation. WFP in close collaboration with UNHCR, WVI and partners will provide a two-month take-home ration as part of a return package to the refugees returning home.

• Some refugees are expected to opt for living in the settlement, and they will be largely dependent on humanitarian assistance.

• WFP will work closely with UNHCR and the Government of Angola to assess their needs and plan corresponding food and nutrition assistance programmes.

• The nutrition situation remains relatively stable with Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates below 2%.

• Previous market assessment findings in 2017, recommended the introduction of cash-based transfers (CBT) to enhance dietary diversity and address beneficiary preferences for locally available foods. However, WFP has been unable to implement planned CBT activities due to funding constraints.