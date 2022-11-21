WFP Angola Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

US$ 6.9 million six-month (November 2022 – April2023) funding shortfall

20,810 people received assistance in the drought-affected areas, including commodity vouchers and nutrition supplements

6,547 DRC refugees received food assistance

Operational Updates

Crisis Response

Drought Response in Huila and Cunene

WFP continues commodity voucher distributions for vulnerable families affected by the drought in southern Angola. 20,678 people were assisted in Huila and Cunene provinces in October.

WFP started the Community Management Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) programme in Huila province. 2,643 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened and 132 of them were admitted to the programme which covers four municipalities – Gambos, Humpata, Chicomba and Chibia.