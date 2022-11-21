WFP Angola Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers
1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola
US$ 6.9 million six-month (November 2022 – April2023) funding shortfall
20,810 people received assistance in the drought-affected areas, including commodity vouchers and nutrition supplements
6,547 DRC refugees received food assistance
Operational Updates
Crisis Response
Drought Response in Huila and Cunene
-
WFP continues commodity voucher distributions for vulnerable families affected by the drought in southern Angola. 20,678 people were assisted in Huila and Cunene provinces in October.
-
WFP started the Community Management Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) programme in Huila province. 2,643 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened and 132 of them were admitted to the programme which covers four municipalities – Gambos, Humpata, Chicomba and Chibia.
-
Families of malnourished children admitted to the programme will also receive a commodity voucher to ensure better treatment outcomes. WFP conducted an assessment in Namibe and Huila provinces to identify retailers that will provide food commodities in exchange for vouchers.