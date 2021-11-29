WFP Angola Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

114,000 children under 5 in urgent need of acute malnutrition treatment in southwestern Angola

US$ 6.9 million six-month (December 2021 – May 2022) funding shortfall

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

• In October, WFP reached 7,060 refugees with food assistance, including maize meal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt (208 MT in total to cover September and October).

• A Joint WFP-UNHCR Food Security and Nutrition Assessment is planned for January 2022.

• The livelihood support activities developed in line with the WFP-UNHCR Livelihoods Strategy have been postponed due to lack of funds.

Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping

• WFP technically supported the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MINAGRIP) in the preparation of an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) dissemination workshop in Lubango (October 26). At least 80 people attended the workshop in person, while WFP also supported the event financially thorough the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Regional Vulnerability Assessment & Analysis Programme (RVAA).

• WFP provides technical assistance to MINAGRIP in analysing and drafting the baseline report based on FRESAN’s Food Security and Nutrition Assessment conducted in April-May 2021.

• In coordination with the SADC RVAA Programme, WFP supported the training of 16 MINAGRIP staff members on the use of Atlas, an open information and knowledge management web-platform designed to store, use, or share regional vulnerability assessments and data.

• The UNHCR/WFP Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) started the data collection for the SMART nutrition survey in Benguela and Huambo provinces. The survey will provide key data on the nutrition of vulnerable drought affected populations. The final report is expected at the end of 2021.

• WFP is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MINAGRIP) in setting up a provincial Food Security and Nutrition Working Group in Cuando Cubango, funded by SADC RVAA, and in Cunene with the Ministry of Environment/UNDP funds under the Cuvelai project.