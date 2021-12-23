WFP Angola Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

The livelihood support activities developed in line with the WFP-UNHCR Livelihoods Strategy have been postponed due to lack of funds.

WFP and World Vision conducted a post-distribution monitoring exercise to measure the Food Consumption Score of beneficiaries and collect feedback on the quality of assistance. The results should be available in December.

Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping

WFP, in coordination with Joint Aid Management (JAM), the Global Nutrition Cluster, UNICEF and the National Public Health Directorate, finished the data collection for the SMART nutrition surveys in the south and centre of the country (WFP in Benguela and Huambo provinces,

UNICEF - Huila and Cunene). The survey will provide key data on the nutrition of vulnerable drought affected populations, and the final report is expected at the end of 2021.

WFP is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MINAGRIP) in setting up a provincial Food Security and Nutrition Working Group in Cuando Cubango, funded by the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) Programme, and in Cunene with the Ministry of Environment/UNDP funds under the Cuvelai project.