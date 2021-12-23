Angola + 1 more
WFP Angola Country Brief, November 2021
In Numbers
1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola 1
14,000 children under 5 in urgent need of acute malnutrition treatment in Southwestern Angola
US$ 6.76 million six-month (January – June 2022) funding shortfall
Operational Updates
Refugee Response
In November WFP reached 7,087 refugees with food assistance, including maize meal, pulses, vegetable oil, salt (183 MT in total to cover November and December).
WFP and World Vision conducted a post-distribution monitoring exercise to measure the Food Consumption Score of beneficiaries and collect feedback on the quality of assistance. The results should be available in December.
The livelihood support activities developed in line with the WFP-UNHCR Livelihoods Strategy have been postponed due to lack of funds.
Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping
WFP, in coordination with Joint Aid Management (JAM), the Global Nutrition Cluster, UNICEF and the National Public Health Directorate, finished the data collection for the SMART nutrition surveys in the south and centre of the country (WFP in Benguela and Huambo provinces,
UNICEF - Huila and Cunene). The survey will provide key data on the nutrition of vulnerable drought affected populations, and the final report is expected at the end of 2021.
WFP is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MINAGRIP) in setting up a provincial Food Security and Nutrition Working Group in Cuando Cubango, funded by the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) Programme, and in Cunene with the Ministry of Environment/UNDP funds under the Cuvelai project.
WFP also works on the preparation of seasonal monitoring reports with the most recent rainfall and vegetation data, to be shared with the Government and partners.