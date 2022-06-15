WFP Angola Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

US$ 2.8 million six-month (June – November 2022) funding shortfall

29,000 people assisted in the first round of commodity voucher distribution in the south (May-June 2022)

Operational Updates

Drought Response in Huila and Cunene

• WFP continued the distribution of commodity vouchers to vulnerable families affected by the drought in the south of Angola. A total of 17,066 beneficiaries were assisted in Cunene and Huíla provinces in May 2022. Therefore, the total number of people assisted during the first round of distributions reached 29,000.

• Before every distribution, WFP explained to beneficiaries in both provinces their entitlements, and the distribution procedure to ensure that all the people receiving assistance are aware of the selection criteria and composition of the food basket that the voucher is exchanged for.

• WFP Angola is conducting the necessary preparations to start a 7-month school feeding programme for 10,000 primary school children and a community-based programme on the management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) for 10,000 children in the most droughtaffected areas of Huila province (Chibia, Chicomba, Gambos, and Humpata). The families of malnourished children for the CMAM programme (approximately 70,000 people) will also receive a commodity voucher to support them at times of vulnerability and improve their diet.

Refugee Assistance in Lunda Norte

• Food Security and Nutrition Assessments were carried out in the Lóvua refugee settlement in Lunda Norte province to collect data on housing conditions, agriculture, livestock, livelihood sources, food consumption, coping strategies, and access to water, sanitation, hygiene, and asset ownership. The collected information will serve as a baseline for the asset creation and livelihood project that WFP plans to implement in 2022.

• During the assessment, focal group discussions were organized with the refugee community to raise awareness about the existing complaint feedback mechanisms in the settlement and collect feedback from communities on how to improve the existing feedback systems.