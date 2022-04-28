WFP Angola Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

213,939 children under 5 were screened in Huila and Cunene provinces.

22,593 children were admitted to a community treatment programme for Moderate Acute Malnutrition in both provinces.

US$ 3 million six-month (April – September 2022) funding shortfall

Operational Updates

Drought Response

In Huila, WFP screened a total of 90,614 children aged 6 to 59 months from November 2021 to March 2022. Of these, 13,605 children with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) without complications were admitted to the WFP programme and treated at the household level by community health agents. Some 983 children with MAM with complications or Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were referred to the nearest Health Unit to receive appropriate treatment.

In Cunene, from November 2021 to March 2022, WFP screened 123,325 children under the age of 5. Some 8,988 children were treated for MAM, and 1,506 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) or MAM with complications were referred to the nearest health units.

Culinary demonstrations are ongoing in Cunene since January 2022. A total of 33 sessions have been conducted.

Reaching 14,289 community members, thirty-three cooking demonstration sessions explaining the nutritional benefits of the commodities were carried out in 7 municipalities in Huila (Caconda, Caluquembe, Cuvango,

Jamba, Quipungo, Quilengues, and Gambos). A programme on local radio with a municipal health directorate representative and the cooperating partners was aired and it will continue until the end of April. It promotes messages on nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene, infant and optimal young child feeding practices, avoiding myths, the promotion of local food, and proper diet.

Joint assessment missions were conducted by WFP and UNICEF, with support from OCHA, to finalize the prioritization of locations, health units, schools, and coverage areas most affected by drought, for implementation of nutrition, food assistance, and emergency school feeding programmes.