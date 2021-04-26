WFP Angola Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

143 mt of food assistance distributed in March to

6,790 DRC refugees in the province of Luanda Norte

228 mt of supplementary foods procured since December 2020 for the COVID-19 acute malnutrition response in Luanda Province

US$ 2.53 million six-month (April–September 2021) funding shortfall 8 million people with insufficient food consumption, according to vulnerability analysis.

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

• In March, WFP reached 6,790 refugees with 143.5 mt of food assistance (maize meal, pulses, vegetable oil).

• Post-distribution monitoring (PDM) was conducted to explore the effects of food assistance on beneficiaries and to assess household food security and coping strategy usage. The results are now being analysed, and the PDM report will be prepared in April.