WFP Angola Country Brief, June 2022

WFP, in collaboration with Civil Protection and Provincial/ Municipal Governments, completed the first round of distributions of commodity vouchers to the most vulnerable families affected by the drought in the south of Angola (Huila and Cunene Provinces).

More than 32,000 people have received food assistance from April to June 2022. More than 302 MT of assorted commodities were distributed with each family receiving 25 kg of rice, 25 kg of maize meal, 10 kg of pulses, 5 L of oil, and 1 kg of salt.

WFP and its partners are finalizing the preparations for the Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) intervention in Huila province. Training sessions for WFP partners and field monitors are progressing, and the compilation of the distribution plan for Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food is finalized. Visits to health facilities, and refresher training materials for community health agents are ongoing. The intervention is expected to start in July and will target more than 10,000 children aged 6-59 months and their families. Jointly with UNICEF, and Provincial/Municipal authorities, WFP identified schools for an emergency school feeding programme to start in September 2022. 35 schools were selected for a 7-month programme which is expected to reach 10,000 primary school children in the most drought-affected areas of Huila.