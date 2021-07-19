WFP Angola Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

225 mt of food assistance distributed in May to 6,927 DRC refugees in the province of Luanda Norte

more than 500,000 children under 5 screened for malnutrition in Luanda Province in FebruaryJune, and more than 10,000 received supplements for moderate acute malnutrition at the community level (February–May)

US$ 4.04 million six-month (August 2021–January 2022) funding shortfall

7 million people with insufficient food consumption, according to mobile vulnerability analysis and mapping

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

• Post-Distribution Monitoring was conducted in June, with 79% of households reporting adequate Food Consumption Scores (compared to 51% in March).

• As a result, the percentage of refugees who are often adopting negative coping strategies when faced with food insecurity (i.e. restricting food for adults, reducing the portion size or the number of meals per day, relying on less preferred food) also decreased from 18% in March to 5% in June.

• Almost 70% of refugees are completely satisfied with both quantity and quality of food assistance.

• Some 47% of households indicated that decisions regarding food products (selling, exchanging, sharing etc.) are taken jointly by men and women in the household.

• Almost 90% of beneficiaries are aware of their entitlements, but only 63% know about the existing feedback mechanisms.

• The funding requirements for refugee response activities are covered until December 2021.

• A Joint WFP-UNHCR Food Security and Nutrition Assessment is planned for August.

• The livelihood support activities in line with the WFP-UNHCR Livelihoods Strategy, initially scheduled to start in July, have been postponed due to lack of funds.