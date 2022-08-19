WFP Angola Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in south-western Angola

US$ 2.1 million six-month (August 2022 – January 2023) funding shortfall

30,000 people to be assisted in the second round of commodity voucher distribution in August-September 2022

80 government and health workers were trained in the south

Operational Updates

Drought Response in Huila and Cunene

▪ WFP has finished preparations for the second cycle of the commodity vouchers distributions in AugustSeptember 2022 in the south of Angola (Huila and Cunene provinces). Around 30,000 people in the drought-affected areas are expected to receive commodity vouchers. Each family will receive a voucher with a value equivalent to 25 kg of rice, 25 kg of maize meal, 10 kg of pulses, 5 L of oil, and 1 kg of salt.

▪ WFP started the training of health unit workers on the management of moderate acute malnutrition in Huila province. The training is part of the Huila programme on Community Management of Acute Malnutrition and will help to ensure a smooth referral process for children from the community to health units. The training has been conducted in 8 out of 19 targeted health units with 13 health workers trained so far.

Refugee Assistance in Lunda Norte

▪ The voluntary repatriation of refugees in Lunda Norte province in the Lóvua settlement started in July.

According to UNHCR, 206 refugees went back to the Democratic Republic of Congo through the Tchissanda and Tchicolondo borders. WFP provided food for cooking at the transit points to support the repatriation.

▪ WFP is finalizing the preparations for the start of the asset creation programme in Lovua refugee settlement.

The Lunda Norte Provincial Department of Agriculture provided 2 MT of rice seeds and 2 MT of corn seeds for the programme.

▪ In line with the latest Food Security Assessment in the settlement, 9 out of 10 refugee households rely on food assistance as their primary source of subsistence. The asset creation programme will be aimed at reducing this dependence through training and distribution of agricultural tools and seeds.