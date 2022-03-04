Angola + 1 more
WFP Angola Country Brief, January 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola
121,000 children under 5 screened in Huila and Cunene provinces
12,600 children started receiving treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition at community level
US$ 6 million six-month (February – July 2022) funding shortfall
Operational Updates
Refugee Response
In 2021 WFP assisted 7,087 refugees through regular general food distributions. The number of beneficiaries grew steadily throughout the year due to new births and re-activation of some refugees in the UNHCR registration system. In total 1,350 MT of food were distributed (maize meal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt).
Many refugees continue to rely on WFP assistance to meet their basic food and nutrition needs, and WFP plans to start asset creation and livelihoods activities in 2022 to contribute to improved self-reliance of beneficiaries.
WFP is preparing to conduct a food security and nutrition assessment in the Lóvua refugee settlement in the first quarter of 2022.
Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping
WFP continued preparing regular seasonal monitoring reports on rainfall and vegetation cover levels. In line with the latest report, central and northern Angola registered accumulated rainfall above average from December to January 2022, while the southern provinces received below average rainfall.
The provinces of Namibe, Huila and Cunene still continue with below average vegetation cover.