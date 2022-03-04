WFP Angola Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

121,000 children under 5 screened in Huila and Cunene provinces

12,600 children started receiving treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition at community level

US$ 6 million six-month (February – July 2022) funding shortfall

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

In 2021 WFP assisted 7,087 refugees through regular general food distributions. The number of beneficiaries grew steadily throughout the year due to new births and re-activation of some refugees in the UNHCR registration system. In total 1,350 MT of food were distributed (maize meal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt).

Many refugees continue to rely on WFP assistance to meet their basic food and nutrition needs, and WFP plans to start asset creation and livelihoods activities in 2022 to contribute to improved self-reliance of beneficiaries.