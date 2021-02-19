WFP Angola Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

194 mt distributed in January to 6,740 DRC refugees in the province of Lunda Norte

228 mt of supplementary foods procured and 500 community health agents trained for the COVID-19 acute malnutrition response in Luanda Province

3.8 million people with insufficient food consumption, according to the mVAM results

US$ 3.16 million six-month (February 2021 – July 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

• To ensure that the DRC refugees in Lunda Norte are able to meet their basic food and nutrition requirements, WFP distributed 194 mt of food to 6,740 beneficiaries (182 mt of maize meal, 10 mt of vegetable oil, and 2 mt of salt). Distribution was accompanied by social and behaviour change communication activities on COVID-19, nutrition and health.

• The October 2020 post-distribution monitoring survey showed a slight decrease in the proportion of households with acceptable Food Consumprion Score (56 percent) compared to May 2020 (59 percent). At the same time, the proportion of households with the poor FCS also decreased from 35 to 20 percent