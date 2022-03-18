WFP Angola Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

173,000 children under 5 screened in Huila and Cunene provinces

18,000 children admitted to community treatment programme for Moderate Acute Malnutrition

US$ 6.4 million six-month (March – August 2022) funding shortfall

Operational Updates

Drought Response

• From November 2021 to February 2022, 173,000 children were screened (83,000 in Huila and 90,000 in Cunene) and more than 18,000 were admitted 11,500 in Huila and 6,500 in Cunene) to the community treatment programme for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

• Screening and community treatment are performed by community health agents who also provide counselling on nutrition and Infant Young Child Feeding for caregivers.

• Around 2,000 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and MAM with complications were referred to the nearest health units (900 in Huila and 1,200 in Cunene).

• WFP plans to continue its nutrition intervention in Huila beyond March 2022 and also start emergency school feeding programme and voucher distribution for families of malnourished children. The identification of schools and locations for nutrition screening is now ongoing, in close collaboration with OCHA and UNICEF.

• To contribute to improved resilience of affected communities, WFP plans to start an asset creation and livelihoods intervention in Huila. WFP prepares to conduct a Community-based Participatory Planning exercise in two villages in Quipungo and Caluquembe municipalities (Huila) to define the list of activities for this project.

• WFP is working closely with Civil Protection to start a Cash-Based Transfer assistance programme for 5,000 households in Cunene and Huila provinces.

Refugee Response

• In February 2022, WFP assisted 6,993 refugees in Lovua refugee settlement with 221.8 MT of food commodities (maize meal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt).

• WFP and partners organized cooking demonstrations to introduce the new commodity (white maize meal) to the beneficiaries and explain its nutritional benefits.

• Many refugees continue to rely on food assistance to meet their basic food requirements. In close coordination with UNHCR, WFP plans to start asset interventions in the south of Angola to mitigate the impacts of the drought.

Last Mile Delivery of Medical Supplies

• In February, WFP signed a Service Level Agreement with United Nations Development Programme for the provision of logistics services in support of health programmes.

• WFP will ensure the reception and storage of TB, HIV, Malaria medicines and other related COVID-19 commodities at warehouses managed by WFP, located in Benguela (all commodities) and Luanda (only for COVID-19 commodities).