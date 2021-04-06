WFP Angola Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

194 mt food assistance distributed in January to 6,740 DRC refugees in the province of Luanda Norte

228 mt of supplementary foods procured for the COVID-19 acute malnutrition response in Luanda Province

US$ 3.21 million six-month (March–August 2021) net funding requirements

4.8 million people with insufficient food consumption (mVAM data from March 2021)

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

• Since March 2020, WFP has reduced the frequency of distributions to minimise COVID-19 risks. Increased ration was distributed in January to cover two months.

Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping

• The 2021 Rainy Season Monitoring Report prepared by WFP Angola indicated below average rainfall for the provinces of the coastal and central areas of Angola. The analysis is based on the data from WFP-VAM DataViz Platform (dataviz.vam.wfp.org). The comparison of rainfall data collected since 1981 indicates that the southwestern provinces experienced the worst drought in the last 40 years from November 2020 to January 2021.

• The latest results of the countrywide mVAM (mobile vulnerability analysis and mapping) assessment show that 4.8 million people in Angola have insufficient food consumption. At least 13 million people are using crisis or emergency livelihood coping strategies such as spending savings or reducing non-food expenses.

• At the beginning of March, WFP and partners will start the trainings of enumerators for the food security assessment in Cunene, Huíla and Namibe.

• In Cunene and Cuando Cubango WFP will support the establishment of provincial food security and nutrition working groups (FSNWG) and training for provincial government staff on food security and nutrition assessments. With additional funds, FSNWGs can also be established in Namibe and Huíla.