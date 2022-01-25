WFP Angola Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola

58,000 children under 5 screened in Huila and Cunene provinces (out of 250,000 planned) as part of the drought response; 4,900 children received treatment for Moderate Acute Malnutrition at community level

US$ 6.8 million six-month (January – June 2022) funding shortfall

Operational Updates

Refugee Response

• During the last distribution in November 2021, 7,087 refugees received food assistance.

• In line with the latest Post-Distribution Monitoring in Lóvua refugee settlement, 74 percent of households reported adequate Food Consumption Scores (FCS), compared to 56 percent at the end of 2020. The increase can be attributed to relaxed COVID-related movement restrictions and regular food distributions in 2021.

• The percentage of households with borderline FCS was higher among households headed by women (22 percent against 12 percent for households headed by men in November 2021).

• WFP and partners continued to encourage more women to come to the distribution points to receive food for the household, so that they could also benefit from the sensitization messaging on health and nutrition.

• Regarding the coping strategy usage, the number of households adopting severe food-related coping strategies (restricting food for adults, reducing the number of meals or portion size, etc.) decreased to 9% for both female and male-headed households.