WFP Angola Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in south-western Angola

US$ 2.8 million six-month (August 2022 – January 2023) funding shortfall

10,538 people assisted in the second round of commodity voucher distributions in July-August 2022

47 health workers trained in August in Huila province

Operational Updates

Drought Response in Huila and Cunene

The training of health unit workers on the National Treatment Protocol on Moderate Acute Malnutrition treatment and commodity management in Huila province was successfully concluded in 19 health units. Forty-seven health workers (25 females and 22 males) were trained to ensure a smooth referral process for children from the community to health units.

In August, WFP started the second cycle of commodity voucher distributions. So far, 10,538 people out of 30,000 have been assisted in the provinces of Huila and Cunene. Each family received 25 kg of rice, 25 kg of maize meal, 10 kg of pulses, 5 L of oil, and 1 kg of salt.

Refugee Assistance in Lunda Norte

Since the start of the voluntary repatriation in July 2022, 604 refugees repatriated to the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to UNHCR data.

WFP provided food assistance to 787 refugees, both as part of WFP’s support to the voluntary repatriation process and assistance to the beneficiaries of the exceptional ration programme (households unregistered with UNHCR, but with high levels of vulnerability).

WFP has started the distribution of seeds for the asset creation programme in the refugee settlement. In August, 40 farmers received rice seeds (donated earlier by the Government).