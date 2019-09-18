18 Sep 2019

WFP Angola Country Brief, August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (326.99 KB)

In Numbers

288.672 mt of food assistance distributed in August 2019

US$ 3.3 m six months (September 2019 to February 2020) net funding requirements, representing 58% of total

17,697 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

• In response to the continuing needs of the DRC refugees in Lunda Norte, WFP has developed a Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP) for the period August 2018 to December 2019, with the objective to meet the basic food security and nutrition needs of the refugees. Currently, a three-year Interim Country Strategic Plan is being finalized for January 2020 onwards to provide support to the refugees from DRC and technical support to the Government of Angola on school feeding, nutrition, and vulnerability assessment and mapping.

• The situation for refugees in Lunda Norte remains difficult as movement is restricted, security is of concern, and education opportunities for children are limited.

• Despite UNHCR assurance that humanitarian support will be provided, many refugees began to leave Lovua settlement in the early hours of 17 August. Families left for DRC on foot, carrying all their belongings.

• The Angolan government agreed to support the spontaneous repatriation process, by providing transportation from Lovua to the three border towns of Chicolondo, Nachiri and Tchissanda.

• Because of rising tension in the settlement during the initial days of the movement, food distribution for the month of August had to be postponed. It was resumed following agreement by all partners, and added police security provided by the government.

• Despite the changing number of refugees in the settlement, WFP was able to assist over 18,000 people in August.

• On 23 August, UNHCR and representatives of the governments of DRC and Angola held a meeting where the three parties agreed to support facilitated voluntary repatriation.

• The DRC government agreed to provide transportation from the border towns of Kandjadji, Kamako and Kalamba-Mbuji to the refugees’ points of origin.

• Some refugees are expected to stay in the settlement and will largely rely on humanitarian assistance. Findings from a UNHCR/WFP Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) undertaken in June 2018 indicated that more than 60 percent of the refugees solely rely on WFP assistance to meet their food needs.

• The nutrition situation remains relatively stable with Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates below 2%.

• Market assessment findings in 2017 recommended the introduction of cash-based transfers (CBT) to enhance dietary diversity and address beneficiary preferences for locally available foods. However, WFP has been unable to implement planned CBT activities due to funding constraints.

