WFP Angola Country Brief, April 2022 [EN/PT]

In Numbers

24,181 children were admitted to a community treatment programme for Moderate Acute Malnutrition in both provinces from November to April.

1.58 million people in acute food insecurity in southwestern Angola 239,343 children under 5 were screened in Huíla and Cunene provinces.

Operational Updates

Drought Response

The Huíla and Cunene Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) programme has officially phased out with an event chaired by the Provincial Directorate of Health.

Since November 2021, with the support of 200 Community Health Workers (CHW), WFP has screened 90,691 children aged 6 to 59 months in 7 municipalities in Huíla. Of these, 13,682 children with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) without complications were admitted for treatment at home and 983 children with MAM with complications and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) were referred to the nearest health unit.

Monitoring and provision of nutritional supplements were done every other 15 days.

In Cunene, from November 2021 to April 2022,

WFP screened a total of 148,652 children aged 6 to 59 months. A total of 10,499 children were treated for Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and 1,696 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and MAM with complications were referred to the nearest health units.

A total of 56 Culinary demonstrations for awareness, promotion of local foods, and adequate diet have been done in Cunene since January 2022.