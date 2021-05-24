Angola + 1 more
WFP Angola Country Brief, April 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
143 mt of food assistance distributed in March to 6,790 DRC refugees in the province of Luanda Norte
244,000 children under 5 screened for malnutrition in Luanda Province in February-March, and around 6,500 received supplements for moderate acute malnutrition at the community level
US$ 2.25 million six-month (May–October 2021) funding shortfall
6.7 million people with insufficient food consumption, according to mobile vulnerability analysis and mapping
Operational Updates
Refugee Response
The latest post-distribution monitoring data indicate that 51 percent of refugee households have acceptable Food Consumption Scores (FCS), compared to 56 percent in October.
At the same time, the proportion of households with poor FCS also decreased from 20 percent to 17 percent, with more families migrating to the borderline FCS category (31 percent in March 2021 compared to 24 percent in October 2020). For households headed by women, the share of households with poor FCS decreased from 24 percent to 12 percent.
Many refugees still depend on food assistance. When faced with food insecurity, 67 percent of the households had to adopt some kind of negative copying mechanisms, with 18 percent of beneficiaries reporting resorting to high levels of coping strategies such as restricting food for adults, reducing the number of meals per day, reducing the portion size, and relying on less preferred and less expensive foods. The need to introduce livelihood support intervention in the settlement remains critical.