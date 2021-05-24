WFP Angola Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

143 mt of food assistance distributed in March to 6,790 DRC refugees in the province of Luanda Norte

244,000 children under 5 screened for malnutrition in Luanda Province in February-March, and around 6,500 received supplements for moderate acute malnutrition at the community level

US$ 2.25 million six-month (May–October 2021) funding shortfall

6.7 million people with insufficient food consumption, according to mobile vulnerability analysis and mapping

Operational Updates

Refugee Response