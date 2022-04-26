Angola + 1 more
WFP Angola: 2021 Annual Country Report Highlights
Attachments
2021 Highlights
WFP continued to prioritise technical assistance and services to the Government, supporting national partners in their efforts to achieve zero hunger.
WFP provided regular food assistance for refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, residing in the north of Angola.
WFP started emergency nutrition interventions in the drought-affected south, providing treatment for approximately 4,900 children aged 24 - 59 months.