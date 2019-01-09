09 Jan 2019

UNIQLO clothes distribution in Lóvua

Report
from National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Introduction

Almost 60 million people around the world have been forced from home and needs are rising fast. But there is a growing gap in the funds available to protect them. Support from the private sector injects new and vital energy into finding responses to refugee needs. Some of the world's leading companies are already helping UNHCR to maximize our impact and improve our capacity to make a difference by delivering lifesaving assistance and sustainable solutions for millions of families worldwide.

Lovua Context

In 2017, political and military instability in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forced more than 35,000 people to seek refuge in the Lunda Norte Province of Angola. Most of these Congolese refugees now live in a large settlement in Lovua municipality, where more than 50% of the inhabitants are under the age of 18.

