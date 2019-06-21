UNICEF grants AKZ 460 million to combat drought

Ondjiva - At least 460 million Kwanzas were made available by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to assist the 857,443 people affected by the drought in the province of Cunene since October 2018.

The information was released on Thursday in Ondjiva at a meeting with local partners, by the UNICEF representative in Angola, Abubacar Mamadbhay Soltan, noting that the amount is intended for programs related to access to water and sanitation, nutrition, education and child protection.

The meeting dealt with aspects related to development in the province, emergency programs to assist affected populations and on the guarantees of the rights of the child.

The drought in Cunene, along with the lack of water for 857,443 people, the death of 26,267 animals, also forced the closure of 13 schools, hindering 54,500 students from primary education to the first cycle.