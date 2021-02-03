UNICEF Angola Humanitarian Situation Report No.4 for the period 1 January to 31 December 2020

Highlight

390,841 children under five years in humanitarian situations screened for malnutrition in the most drought- affected Provinces of Huila, Cunene, Namibe and Cuando Cubango, of 35,230 children with SAM were identified and admitted for treatment in UNICEF supported nutrition treatment centres.

3,923,505 children aged 0 to 59 months vaccinated against Polio, 142,672 children aged 6 to 59 months against Measles and 2,058,855 children aged 6 to 59 months supplemented with vitamin A.

350,396 people accessing the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

12,276,705 people reached with key lifesaving and behaviour change messages on health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, child protection, and polio preventive measures.

Situation in Numbers

1.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

1.6 million people in need (Government, October 2019)

390,841 Children under 5 years in humanitarian situations screened for malnutrition

Funding Overview and Partnerships

ACO humanitarian interventions are funded by 27 percent. Major funding contributions to the implementation of UNICEF’s humanitarian action for children (HAC) in 2020, include CERF (OCHA), BFA, USAID-Food for Peace,

Government of Japan, and GPE. However, critical funding gaps remained throughout the year to support screening and treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM); improved access to water and sanitation; health; education and child protection, including services to prevent gender-based violence; as well as support to refugees and displaced populations. UNICEF works to support Government’s priority interventions. Currently, ACO has active partnership agreements with World Vision Angola, ADRA and Lutheran World Federation (LWF). In addition, under the leadership and coordination framework of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, ACO works in close collaboration with UNFPA, FAO, and WHO in the implementation of drought emergency response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Southern Angola experienced throughout 2020 the consequences of a prolonged drought with one of the worst climate shocks in recent years. Temperatures in 2019 were the highest in 45 years and the severe drought continues to push families to extreme vulnerability, increasing food insecurity and malnutrition. As of October 2019, the drought was reported to have affected 1.6 million1 people in Angola, equivalent to 333,163 households in 488 locations most impacted by drought. This situation continued in 2020 with deteriorating consequences for health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and child protection services. Results of the integrated food security phase classification (IPC) assessment undertaken in August 2019 in Cunene, Huila, Cuando Cubango and Namibe Provinces projected around 562,000 people in IPC phase 3 (crisis) or 4 (emergency) between October 2019 to February 2020.

Flooding, during the first quarter of the 2020 resulting from significant rainfall compounded humanitarian needs, limiting access to continuous health care, nutrition, education, child protection and water, sanitation and hygiene services, including access to food for communities most affected by drought. Until the emergence of the novel coronavirus, there had been considerable progress made to curb the polio outbreak through vaccination campaign. However, the COVID19 situation slowed the humanitarian response (particularly non-COVID emergency interventions, limited humanitarian access and worsened the livelihood capacity of the poor and most vulnerable.