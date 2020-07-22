UNICEF Angola Humanitarian Situation Report No.2 for the period 1 Jan - 30 June 2020

Highlights

350,396 people reached with agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene;

3,098,035 children aged 0 to 59 months vaccinated against Polio

Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) rates in provinces worst affected by drought remain persistently high in 2020, with a 120 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019. Admissions in treatment centres in April represented only 24 per cent of the monthly burden, estimated at 11,749 children, reflecting low coverage of SAM treatment and increased importance of immediate humanitarian life-saving interventions to reduce the SAM burden;

Situation in Numbers

1.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

1.6 million people in need (Government, October 2019)

5,591,738 People reached with behavior change messages, including polio preventive measures

150,423 Children under 5 years in humanitarian situations screened for malnutrition

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Southern Angola continues to experience exacerbated consequences of a prolonged drought with one of the worst climate shocks in recent years. Temperatures in 2019 were the highest in 45 years and the severe drought continues to push families to extreme vulnerability, driving increasing food insecurity and malnutrition. As of October 2019, drought was reported to have affected 1.6 million1 people in Angola, equivalent to 333,163 households in 488 locations most impacted by drought. Results of the integrated food security phase classification (IPC) assessment undertaken in August 2019 in Cunene, Huila, Cuando Cubango and Namibe provinces projected around 562,000 people in IPC phase 3 (crisis) or 4 (emergency) between October 2019 to February 2020. Floods, resulting from significant rainfall is compounding humanitarian needs, limiting access to continuous health care, nutrition, education, child protection and water, sanitation and hygiene services, including access to food for communities most affected by drought. Until the emergence of the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019), there had been considerable progress made to curb polio outbreak through vaccination campaigns.