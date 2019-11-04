UNICEF Angola Humanitarian Situation Report July to September, Quarter 3 2019

Highlights

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) conducted in July 2019, more than 421,000 people are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) or 4 (Emergency) food insecure in the 23 communes from three provinces surveyed. The number is expected to rise to 562,000 from October 2019 to February 2020.

UNICEF and partners screened 107,920 children under the age of five for acute malnutrition.

Angola has been facing several circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio type-2 Virus (cVDPV) outbreaks since May 2019. Through C4D campaigns and community engagement, UNICEF has reached 650,000 people with key messages on polio vaccination and prevention in seven provinces of Angola.

The UNICEF Angola Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is underfunded by 54.5 per cent, significantly impacting the ability to achieve results for children.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

421,174 People projected to be IPC levels 3 or 4 from October 2019 to February 2020 and in need of urgent assistance in the 23 communes assessed in Cuando Cubango, Cunene and Huila

380,494 Children under 5 years old in humanitarian situations to be screened for malnutrition

54,733 People reached with access to safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene

25,000 Children to be reached through access to formal and non-formal primary education

650,000 People reached with life-saving and behaviour changes on health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene practices

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

In most parts of southern Angola, the rains have failed for the last eight months with less than 50 millimetres of rain recorded during this period. More than 421,000 people are currently food insecure6 in the 23 communes surveyed through the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) conducted last July. This number is projected to increase to nearly 562,000 by February 2020, with 50 per cent of communes classified as experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity.Latest evidences from community and facility-based MUAC screenings points out to a global acute malnutrition proxy-prevalence of 9.8 per cent and 5.6 per cent of severe acute malnutrition. Affected populations have seen their livelihoods deteriorate significantly, and already fragile livelihoods are expected to worsen in the coming months due to poor harvests and limited food access during the lean season, with seven provinces currently considered the most affected by drought and most nutritionally vulnerable, namely Cunene, Huila, Namibe, Bie, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, and Cuando Cubango.

Across the country, there are reports of loss of livestock and family assets, increasing water scarcity, sharp rises in food prices in local markets, drops in school attendance, school closures, increasing child protection risks and health emergencies6 (including measles, polio and scabies outbreaks). Angola has been facing several circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio type-2 Virus (cVDPV) outbreaks since May 2019, the first of which was in the Lunda Norte Province (Cambulo district) bordering Kasai Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where cVDPV2 is also circulating in Kamonia District. As of 12 October 2019, a total of 18 cases have been confirmed in seven provinces, potentially affecting 2.3 million children under five in 60 municipalities. In the education sector, the Provincial Education Directorate in Cunene estimates that 614 out of 887 primary schools in the province are affected by the drought, negatively impacting the ability of approximately 150,000 children to regularly access quality education. In addition, the 5,000 refugees7 staying in Lunda Norte following the spontaneous and voluntary repatriation will continue to require sustained support.

The statement of the 23rd Annual Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) indicates for the period from October to December 2019 there will be normal to above normal rains throughout most of Angola, with the exception of the north-western half of the country, where normal to below normal rains are expected. For the period from January to March 2020, Angola is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall, except the south-western part of the country, which is likely to receive normal to below normal rains. Based on the forecasted rainfall for the two periods, the northwestern half and south-western regions of Angola will likely be hotspots for continued humanitarian response associated with drought and insufficient rainfall.