UNICEF Angola Humanitarian Situation Report (August / September 2018)

• 39,352 children under the age of 5 have been screened for malnutrition and 3,450 were admitted for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment in July in UNICEF-supported outpatient and inpatient treatment centers in drought affected areas and Lunda Norte.

• 1,000 mobilizers were trained on cholera prevention in Luanda’s cholera affected communities, reaching over 23,000 people per day through door-to-door visits.

• 500 latrines for vulnerable families were constructed in Lovua settlement and supplies for self-construction of adequate household sanitation facilities were distributed to 2,880 refugees.

• The 2018 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) was reviewed to align with current situation and sectoral priorities and plans. A current funding gap of 77 per cent will impact UNICEF’s capacity to respond to the needs of refugee children and Angolan women and children at risk of water-borne diseases and malnutrition, exacerbated by the economic and financial crisis.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

950

Suspected cases of cholera in Uige, Cabinda and Luanda in 2018 - including 15 deaths (30 August Cholera Bulletin, MOH)

700,000

People estimated to need clean drinking water (Projection for 2018 based on 2017 Vulnerability Assessment Committee SADC) and 35,837 refugees (Biometric Registration Update as of 20 August 2018, UNHCR)

408,100

Children estimated to need clean drinking water* (2017 Vulnerability Assessment Committee SADC) including 18,705 refugee children (Biometric Registration Update as of 20 August, UNHCR)

43,000

Children under 5 to be admitted for SAM treatment (Based on MOH data)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Southern Angola is experiencing a chronic nutrition crisis stemming from the combined impacts of an economic downturn, higher prices of basic commodities, irregular rainfall, the deteriorating quality and reach of basic services which all contribute to an increased risk of severe acute malnutrition (SAM). The number of SAM children admitted at the level of the Inpatient Treatment Programs (IPTP) in the most vulnerable communities has increased by 11 % when compared with the same period of 2017.The death rate caused by SAM also increased in the first semester of 2018, most probably due to lower coverage of nutritional screening and referral at community level.

Cholera remains a concern with three provinces reporting outbreaks in 2018. UNICEF has identified and ranked seven out of the 18 provinces as being at high risk for cholera outbreaks. Although pre-positioning supplies and partnerships for those areas are key priorities in preparedness efforts, successive outbreaks and lack of funding and experienced partners is preventing UNICEF from adequately addressing those priorities in a timely manner. Access to safe water remains limited with over 700,000 people in need of clean drinking water, especially in the south. Recurring more severe dry seasons and rainfall below average, continue to affect populations in the southern region and increase the need for investments in climate proof infrastructure and services.

The Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the DRC, and consequent high risk of spreading cross border, prompted Angola to implement preparedness and preventative actions. Under the leadership of the Civil Protection National Committee (CNPC), and with UNICEF and partners’ support, Angola drafted and approved the 2018 Ebola National Contingency Plan, while immediately implementing a set of preventive measures in its bordering provinces, including training of health and administration staff, as well as community and religious leaders on prevention and case management.

Instability and potential for violence in the Kasai region of the DRC continues to remain a matter of concern. Following the influx of over 35,000 Congolese refugees registered in Lunda Norte, access to basic services for both host communities and refugees remains limited, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Within the agreed cooperation framework with the Government of Lunda Norte and in close collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), World Food Programme (WFP) and other partners, UNICEF delivers WASH, Nutrition and Health and Hygiene Promotion services to both refugees and host communities. In addition, UNICEF supports the local government to improve services delivery and resilience building.

Underfunding in most sectors has constrained UNICEF's response, particularly for children lacking education and child protection services. During the reporting period, UNICEF Angola reviewed its Humanitarian Action for Children appeal (HAC). Besides some target adjustments to align with current situation, new child protection indicators with a focus on gender-based violence and child reunification have been added to align with sectoral priorities and plans. Currently, US$ 13,160,000 is required to address the needs of refugee children and the ongoing vulnerability of Angolan women and children at risk of water-borne diseases and facing malnutrition, exacerbated by the economic and financial crisis.

The 77 per cent funding gap will seriously hamper UNICEF’s ability to respond effectively to ongoing and future emergencies.