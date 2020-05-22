UNICEF Angola COVID-19 Situation Report No.3, 8 May – 22 May 2020

Situation Overview

On 21 March 2020, the Ministry of Health of Angola announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

As of 21 May, Angola has reported 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of them in Luanda, (39 active), with eighteen recovered and three deaths. Of the 60 confirmed cases, 32 are local transmission. Government declared a state of emergency on 27 March, resulting in a two-week lockdown, up to 11 April, along with other restrictive measures.

However, based on the continuing evolution of the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in Angola, the state of emergency has been revised and extended multiple times and currently extended up to 25 May 2020.

UNICEF Response

UNICEF Angola has developed and is implementing a response plan that is aligned with the 2020 WHO Global Strategic Humanitarian Response Plan (SRP), Country Preparedness and Response Plans, and the 2020 UNICEF COVID-19 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal. ACO response interventions to COVID-19 focus on (i) coordination; (ii) risk communication and community engagement—RCCE; (iii) infection prevention and control—WASH; (iv) continuity of health and nutrition care; (v) continuous access to services (education and child protection); and (vi) social policy (cash transfer and social services referral).

The plan is targeting 713,1331 people to benefit from infection prevention and control; continuity of healthcare service delivery, including nutrition; access to continuous education; and child protection and social protection (cash transfer and social services referral). In addition, the RCCE component is targeting up to 27 percent of the country’s entire population2 of Angola or 8 million people with risk communication and community engagement activities. In the last fortnight, ACO has completed the following interventions: