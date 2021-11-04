UNHCR Global Report 2020: Southern Africa

MAJOR SITUATIONS IN 2020

THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remained complex in 2020, particularly in eastern provinces. 5.2 million people remained internally displaced, while more than 861,000 Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers were hosted in neighbouring countries. UNHCR strengthened its emergency support in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces, in line with UNHCR’s IDP policy. 44,429 IDP households received cash grants for basic and domestic items. The situation was characterized by the large number of IDPs, a complex security situation that caused repeated internal displacement, and limited resources for humanitarian actors to provide protection and assistance to IDPs. These factors contributed to onward displacement to neighbouring countries.

Under the 2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, UNHCR led 66 partners in seven neighbouring countries of asylum to provide multisectoral assistance, protection and solutions.

While humanitarian assistance was an essential component of UNHCR’s response, promotion of sustainable livelihoods and inclusion of refugees into national development plans were also prioritized, reflecting the whole-of-society approach of the Global Compact on Refugees.

